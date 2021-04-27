NYPD officer struck and killed on Long Island Expressway in Queens

#breaking NYPD officer killed overnight in hit and run on the LIE. Woman in custody. Live reports on TV. #abc7NY https://t.co/E7PZ1HfdPI pic.twitter.com/dGhIOqSUAN — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) April 27, 2021

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- An NYPD officer has died after being struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash in Queens, and one person is in police custody.The officer was struck on the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway near Francis Lewis Boulevard just before 2 a.m. this morning.The officer was directing traffic following a prior crash that happened on the eastbound Long Island Expressway ramp to the Clearview Expressway, just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.Three people were injured in that crash, one critically.As the officer, assigned to the NYPD's Highway Patrol, was directing traffic near the scene, he was struck by a passing vehicle.That driver did not stop.The officer was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.Police launched a search for the driver, and one woman was later taken into custody nearby, along the Horace Harding Expressway.The eastbound Long Island Expressway was closed at Exit 26 - Francis Lewis Boulevard.The Horace Harding Expressway, which serves as the LIE service road, was also closed.----------