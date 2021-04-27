NYPD officer struck and killed on Long Island Expressway in Queens

The officer was struck on the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway near Francis Lewis Boulevard just before 2 a.m. this morning.
The officer was directing traffic following a prior crash that happened on the eastbound Long Island Expressway ramp to the Clearview Expressway, just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
#breaking NYPD officer killed overnight in hit and run on the LIE. Woman in custody. Live reports on TV. #abc7NY https://t.co/E7PZ1HfdPI pic.twitter.com/dGhIOqSUAN— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) April 27, 2021
Three people were injured in that crash, one critically.
As the officer, assigned to the NYPD's Highway Patrol, was directing traffic near the scene, he was struck by a passing vehicle.
That driver did not stop.
The officer was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.
Police launched a search for the driver, and one woman was later taken into custody nearby, along the Horace Harding Expressway.
WATCH: Raw video of the crash scene
The eastbound Long Island Expressway was closed at Exit 26 - Francis Lewis Boulevard.
The Horace Harding Expressway, which serves as the LIE service road, was also closed.
Submit a News Tip