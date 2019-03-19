NYPD rolls out pilot program on Staten Island, won't respond to every accident

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- The NYPD is rolling out a pilot program of not responding to every minor car crash.It began on Staten Island Monday, with authorities saying drivers can handle exchanging insurance information and reporting the crash within 10 days.When drivers call 911 following a crash, the operator will ask a series of questions. If the accident is minor enough that it fits the criteria, the parties involved will be directed to a recorded message instructing them to a how to fill out an accident report and exchange information.Officers will respond if there are injuries, if a vehicle is disabled, if a third party vehicle is parked or damaged, if there are motorist disputes or if there is suspected criminality.Police on Staten Island respond to 800 minor crashes every month and nearly 10,000 a year, officials said. They hope the pilot program will reduce the number of service calls.The NYPD said of all the accidents reported on Staten Island as of 3 p.m. Monday, half did not require a police response.----------