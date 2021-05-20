Traffic

NYPD searching for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck 74-year-old woman in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves woman dead

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- NYPD investigators are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn.

Police say 74-year-old Maureen Fraser was crossing East 80th Street in Canarsie when she was struck by a white van.

The driver did not stop.

Fraser was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | Gunfire erupts between gunman, NYPD officers in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Shots were fired at and by NYPD officers in the Bronx on Wednesday evening on E. 174th St. and Hoe Avenue around 7 p.m.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citybrooklyncanarsietraffic fatalitieshit and runnypdpedestrian killedcrimestopperstraffic accidenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father and young son among 3 injured in shooting
Gunfire erupts between gunman, NYPD officers in Bronx
AccuWeather: Not as warm
Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber throws no-hitter vs. Rangers
Child falls 25 feet through subway grate at park in Brooklyn
Here are the COVID restrictions ending today
WABC-TV update on upcoming NYC mayoral debate
Show More
Daniel Boulud optimistic for NYC as he opens newest restaurant
Plaza Hotel offers tour ahead of Thursday reopening
The Countdown: Effects of the pandemic on mental health
2 women injured when truck crashes into bus stop
Teacher says she hugged school shooter after disarming her
More TOP STORIES News