NYPD searching for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck 74-year-old woman in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- NYPD investigators are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn.Police say 74-year-old Maureen Fraser was crossing East 80th Street in Canarsie when she was struck by a white van.The driver did not stop.Fraser was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------