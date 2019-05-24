BRONX (WABC) -- An off-duty correction officer is dead after flipping his car off the Bronx River Parkway.
Video shows the car flipped over in the woods near East 233rd Street in the Bronx.
The 28-year-old driver was thrown from the car and killed.
No one else was in the car and no other cars were involved in the crash.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Off-duty NYC correction officer dies in Bronx River Parkway crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News