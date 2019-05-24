Traffic

Off-duty NYC correction officer dies in Bronx River Parkway crash

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- An off-duty correction officer is dead after flipping his car off the Bronx River Parkway.

Video shows the car flipped over in the woods near East 233rd Street in the Bronx.

The 28-year-old driver was thrown from the car and killed.

No one else was in the car and no other cars were involved in the crash.

