Off-duty NYPD officer dies after motorcycle crash in Pelham Bay

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck in the Bronx.The officer is identified as 56-year-old Michael McGrath, an NYPD Inspector and commanding officer of the NYPD Cadet Corps.The crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday at Waterbury and East Tremont avenues in the Pelham Bay section.Video from the scene showed a yellow motorcycle lying on its side. Multiple first responders were on the scene.Details continue to emerge about the circumstances surrounding the crash.The officer was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.Eyewitness News is told the driver of the truck did stop. It was not immediately clear if that person will face charges.----------