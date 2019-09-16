Traffic

Off-duty NYPD officer dies after motorcycle crash in Pelham Bay

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck in the Bronx.

The officer is identified as 56-year-old Michael McGrath, an NYPD Inspector and commanding officer of the NYPD Cadet Corps.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday at Waterbury and East Tremont avenues in the Pelham Bay section.

Video from the scene showed a yellow motorcycle lying on its side. Multiple first responders were on the scene.

Details continue to emerge about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The officer was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

Eyewitness News is told the driver of the truck did stop. It was not immediately clear if that person will face charges.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citybronxpelham baymotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes into front of Brooklyn funeral home, flees
6-year-old escapes attempted abduction in Howell
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Greene
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
LI town calls for 'balloon ban' citing environmental issues
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants are now on strike
2 men killed near NJ funeral home, woman struck by stray bullet
Show More
Bicycle traffic to be allowed near UN during General Assembly
Deck collapses during 85-year-old's birthday party in NJ
AccuWeather: Showers first - then a dry week
Man riding bike wanted in 4 gropings in Queens
Company that made billions selling OxyContin files for bankruptcy
More TOP STORIES News