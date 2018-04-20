Two Suffolk County police officers jumped into action to save a driver from a fiery crash on Long Island early Friday.The accident happened around 4:20 a.m. on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.Authorities say an SUV slammed into a truck and was dragged for a mile before bursting into flames.Two passing motorists -- a 37-year-old man from Coplay, Pennsylvania, and a 41-year-old man from Ridge, New York -- stopped at the scene but were unable to free the woman trapped in the burning car.Two Suffolk County police officers, Highway Patrol Officers Richard Gandolfo and John McCrory, were able to pull 19-year-old Mercedes Ramos from the vehicle.Police say she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.Ramos was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but she is expected to survive.The driver of the truck was not injured.----------