TRAFFIC

Suffolk County officer saves woman from burning SUV in Patchogue; DWI arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened on the Sunrise Highway in Patchogue Friday morning.

Eyewitness News
PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Two Suffolk County police officers jumped into action to save a driver from a fiery crash on Long Island early Friday.

The accident happened around 4:20 a.m. on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.

Authorities say an SUV slammed into a truck and was dragged for a mile before bursting into flames.

Two passing motorists -- a 37-year-old man from Coplay, Pennsylvania, and a 41-year-old man from Ridge, New York -- stopped at the scene but were unable to free the woman trapped in the burning car.

Two Suffolk County police officers, Highway Patrol Officers Richard Gandolfo and John McCrory, were able to pull 19-year-old Mercedes Ramos from the vehicle.

Police say she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Ramos was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but she is expected to survive.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashcar firerescuePatchogueSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News