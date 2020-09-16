Traffic

OMNY readers now in every bus, subway station in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA says OMNY contactless fare payment readers have now been installed at all subway stations and inside buses in Manhattan.

All stations in Staten Island and the Bronx also have OMNY readers.

Crews are still installing them in Brooklyn and Queens, and are on pace to have them in every station across the city by the end of the year.

"Manhattan, it's done, finished, 348 subway stations now have OMNY readers - that's almost three quarters of the system, 472 total. 348 done, on time, on schedule, on budget," Al Putre said.

For now, the OMNY system will exist alongside MetroCards, but the MTA plans to get rid of MetroCards altogether in 2023.

