OMNY readers now in every bus, subway station in Manhattan

All stations in Staten Island and the Bronx also have OMNY readers.
Crews are still installing them in Brooklyn and Queens, and are on pace to have them in every station across the city by the end of the year.
"Manhattan, it's done, finished, 348 subway stations now have OMNY readers - that's almost three quarters of the system, 472 total. 348 done, on time, on schedule, on budget," Al Putre said.
For now, the OMNY system will exist alongside MetroCards, but the MTA plans to get rid of MetroCards altogether in 2023.
ALSO READ | 2 construction workers rescued from 10th floor after scaffolding gives out in New York City
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip