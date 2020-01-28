Traffic

Fair Fares: Open enrollment begins for city's reduced-fare MetroCard program

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is expanding enrollment for their Fair Fares program, which provides reduced-fare MetroCards to low-income New Yorkers.

City Council officials made an announcement at a news conference on Monday that eligible New Yorkers can now apply for reduced-fare MetroCards online or at a Fair Fares office.

The Fair Fares program began in early 2019 with the aim to increase access to public transportation for New Yorkers living at or below the federal poverty level.

"Our communities for a long time have been asking for access to its public transportation because we know very clearly that public transportation needs to be accessible to the public," Council Member Carlos Menchaca said. "This gets us there."

So far, more than 100,000 New Yorkers have enrolled in the program.

