NEW YORK (WABC) -- Open enrollment for New York City's Fair Fares program, which provides reduced fare MetroCards to low income New Yorkers, will start next month.
The announcement means that starting Jan 27, the program will be expanded to all New Yorkers living at or below the federal poverty line.
The city will begin advertising the start of the open enrollment period, and there will be outreach teams in the transit system to inform commuters.
Fair Fares offers half-priced MetroCards to low-income New Yorkers. The program has been expanding since its introduction last January, when it was only available to approximately 30,000 working residents who qualify for cash assistance benefits.
Since the summer 50,000 New Yorkers have enrolled.
Eligible New Yorkers can opt-in via the Access HRA mobile or web application, visit the nearest Fair Fares NYC location, or sign up by mail to receive their half-priced MetroCard. Eligible recipients can also call 311 for assistance receiving their card.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Open enrollment in half-priced NYC MetroCard program set to begin
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News