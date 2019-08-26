Traffic

Out-of-control car crashes into utility pole, 2 killed in Stamford

By Eyewitness News
STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Two people lost their lives and four other suffered injuries when a car went out of control and crashed into a utility pole in Stamford, Connecticut.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. on Canal Street at Henry Street.

Two young men were killed in the crash, police said.

Another young man and 3 young women suffered injuries. At least two of them were listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There are road closures in the area south of I-95.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficstamfordcar crashcar accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabs woman several times, attempts to sexually assault her
Howie Day arrested for domestic violence in Lower Manhattan
Louisiana farmer brings home five-legged calf
7 train back on track after earlier partial suspension
Video shows brazen jewelry store robbery in Diamond District
Police searching for gunman in deadly Queens shooting
NJ officials warn of gridlock, street closures for MTV VMAs
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds and sunshine
Officials release plan on Newark lead pipe replacements amid crisis
Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment
Police: Woman makes anti-Muslim comments, spits on teen on bus
Teen crossing Long Island highway killed by hit-and-run driver
More TOP STORIES News