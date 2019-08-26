Out-of-control car crashes into utility pole, 2 killed in Stamford

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Two people lost their lives and four other suffered injuries when a car went out of control and crashed into a utility pole in Stamford, Connecticut.
The accident happened around 7 a.m. on Canal Street at Henry Street.
Two young men were killed in the crash, police said.
Another young man and 3 young women suffered injuries. At least two of them were listed in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
There are road closures in the area south of I-95.
