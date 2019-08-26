Out-of-control car crashes into utility pole, 2 killed in Stamford

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Two people lost their lives and four other suffered injuries when a car went out of control and crashed into a utility pole in Stamford, Connecticut.The accident happened around 7 a.m. on Canal Street at Henry Street.Two young men were killed in the crash, police said.Another young man and 3 young women suffered injuries. At least two of them were listed in critical condition.The cause of the crash is under investigation.There are road closures in the area south of I-95.----------