Out-of-control car crashes into utility pole in Stamford

By Eyewitness News
STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A car went out-of-control and careened into a utility pole in Stamford.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Canal Street at Henry Street.

The accident did involve at least one serious injury.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There are road closures in the area south of I-95.

