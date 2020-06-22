Traffic

Out-of-control car topples pole that kills 58-year-old man in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A 58-year-old man was killed in Queens Monday when an out-of-control car toppled a utility pole.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Cross Bay Boulevard and Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park.

Authorities say the pole fell onto the victim, who died after being rushed to the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.

