Overtime up 30-percent for NYC Transit, LIRR, Metro-North workers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA's chairman is responding to the outrage over the spike in overtime paid to transit workers.MTA CEO Patrick Foye now ordering a full review of the past year's overtime claims at the LIRR, Metro-North, and New York City Transit.Overtime for hourly employees is up 30%, accounting for nine of the MTA's top 10 earners.The agency's highest-paid worker is a chief measurement operator who made $462,000 on a base salary of $117,000.----------