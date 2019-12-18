Traffic

Overturned box truck snarls morning commute on Long Island Expressway

By Eyewitness News
JERICHO, Nassau County (WABC) -- An overturned box truck closed all lanes of the Long Island Expressway in Jericho during the morning commute Wednesday.

It happened just west of exit 40. Lanes began to reopen just before 6:30 a.m.

The box truck was carrying pallets at the time of the crash.

All lanes were shut down so crews could move in tow trucks to remove the vehicle.

So far, there is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficjerichonassau countytruck crashlong island expressway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Head-on wrong way crash on Long Island leaves 2 dead
Police investigate robberies near scene of Barnard student's murder
AccuWeather: Cold blast coming
Sidewalk shed goes up where falling debris killed NYC woman
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine faces sentencing
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Show More
Father of missing 1-year-old named suspect in disappearance
13-year-old charged in murder of Barnard student appears in court
Man saves dog hit by car in NY, foots massive bill for family
Bedridden woman killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
1 ticket in Ohio wins $372 million Mega Millions jackpot
More TOP STORIES News