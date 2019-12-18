Overturned box truck snarls morning commute on Long Island Expressway

JERICHO, Nassau County (WABC) -- An overturned box truck closed all lanes of the Long Island Expressway in Jericho during the morning commute Wednesday.It happened just west of exit 40. Lanes began to reopen just before 6:30 a.m.The box truck was carrying pallets at the time of the crash.All lanes were shut down so crews could move in tow trucks to remove the vehicle.So far, there is no word on any injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------