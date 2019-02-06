Overturned tractor-trailer snarled traffic near Lincoln Tunnel

A tractor-trailer overturned on Route 495 at the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken early Wednesday morning causing a traffic mess that took hours to resolve.The truck was exiting the Lincoln Tunnel and climbing up the helix when it overturned.It was left resting up against the guardrail before it could finally be removed.Traffic from New York into New Jersey had to be diverted to local roads.Emergency vehicles were also blocking the inbound express bus lane, so buses were facing big delays as well.The good news, no one was injured.----------