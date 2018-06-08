TRAFFIC

Overturned tractor-trailer snarls commute on Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

The incident was reported Friday morning and caused a major backup when all three Westchester County-bound lanes were shut down.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York --
The Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge is back open after an overturned tractor trailer caused a mess during the Friday morning commute.

The incident was reported Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. and caused a major backup when all three Westchester County-bound lanes were shut down.

It appears the tractor-trailer collided with a construction vehicle on the bridge, which caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.

No serious injuries were reported.

Commuters leaving Rockland County were advised to seek alternate routes like the Bear Mountain Bridge or the George Washington Bridge.

The accident backed up traffic for hours.

