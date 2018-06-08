Troop T- Overturned tractor trailer on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (I-87) southbound on June 8, 2018. Minor injuries reported, heavy traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/z8y2vh5IxZ — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) June 8, 2018

Another view of the closure on the #TappanZeeBridge (#MarioCuomoBridge) Westchester-bound completely CLOSED. Trucks to Bear Mountain Bridge, cars to GW Bridge (trucks must use upper level of the GWB)

The Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge is back open after an overturned tractor trailer caused a mess during the Friday morning commute.The incident was reported Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. and caused a major backup when all three Westchester County-bound lanes were shut down.It appears the tractor-trailer collided with a construction vehicle on the bridge, which caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.No serious injuries were reported.Commuters leaving Rockland County were advised to seek alternate routes like the Bear Mountain Bridge or the George Washington Bridge.The accident backed up traffic for hours.