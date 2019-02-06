TRAFFIC

Overturned tractor-trailer snarls traffic near Lincoln Tunnel

Candace McCowan has details on a crash that impacted some commuters Wednesday morning.

WEEHAWKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A tractor-trailer overturned on Route 495 at the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken early Wednesday morning, causing a traffic mess that took hours to resolve.

The truck was exiting the Lincoln Tunnel and climbing up the helix when it overturned.

It was left resting up against the guardrail before it could finally be removed.

Traffic from New York into New Jersey had to be diverted to local roads.

Emergency vehicles were also blocking the inbound express bus lane, so buses were facing big delays as well.

Many commuters were diverted to trains in Secaucus.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

