TRAFFIC

Pain at the pump grows as the average gas price in NYC hits $3 a gallon

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Drivers in the New York are increasingly feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices have been steadily going up.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in New York City has hit $3. A year ago, the city average was $2.63.

AAA blames the higher prices on rising crude oil costs, record-setting demand and a switch by refineries to more expensive summer blends, all of which have been sending gas prices up nationwide for the past three weeks.

Experts say don't expect prices to come down anytime soon with the summer drive season approaching.

In a survey released last month, 25 percent of motorists told AAA they would have to change their driving habits or lifestyle if gasoline hit $2.75 per gallon.

More than 40 percent said they would have to make changes if the price rose to $3, the average now in New York City and eight states nationwide.

Drivers said higher gasoline prices would force them to combine errands with their commutes, drive less, reduce shopping or dining out, delay major purchases or drive more fuel-efficient vehicles.

AAA said production cutbacks by OPEC and non-OPEC foreign producers that began in 2017 have cut into the global glut of crude oil, raising the price per barrel to $68, up from $49.22 a year ago.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdrivinggas pricesNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News