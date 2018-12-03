TRAFFIC

Parking meter rates increase for Bronx, Staten Island

Parking meter increases are already in effect in the other three boroughs.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Monday, the parking meter rate hike that's already hit three boroughs rolls out in the Bronx and Staten Island.

The rate hikes started in September in Brooklyn, and will now be in effect across the city.

How much drivers will need to pay depends on where they park.

In the Bronx and on Staten Island, rates will go up from $1 to $2 per hour in busy commercial areas.

Other parts of the boroughs, rates increase by either 25 or 50 cents depending on how busy the area is.

