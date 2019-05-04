Parking Problems: Man discovers Hoboken parking space have incorrect angles

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Street parking in Hoboken is taking a turn for the worse - and it is all because one man knew something was wrong. Now, more than a dozen spots have to be done over.The city recently converted parallel parking spots along a stretch of the road to create more parking spaces. Now there is an even bigger problem - the city got the angles of some of the parking spots wrong on one side of Washington Street between 11th and 12th Streets.Andrew Impastato is the founder of a Hoboken-based parking app who noticed something was off. He says that the lines should be more of a 60-degree angle.Impastato broke out his protractor to confirm - the lines are more than a 75-degree angle - way off the mark.He says he supports back-in angle parking - if it is done correctly.The wrong angles are also confusing some drivers - parking front-end first, which is a no-no.One of the other downsides to back-in angle parking is there is less space when cars double park, and on a busy street, that can cause problems - like buses that can't get around double parked cars.In a statement, a city spokesperson says,"A contractor used a mistaken measurement to stripe the back-in angle parking on one side of one block on Washington Street to 75% and we will re-stripe the parking spots next week."However, not everyone hates the changes."I think it is more on the safe side, and I think it's better to park this way with our face out, so we're able to see what we're going to hit and what we're not going to hit," said one driver.----------