Part of Northern State Parkway shut down on Long Island after police shooting

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- Part of the Northern State Parkway is shut down in both directions following a police shooting.

The incident was reported Wednesday at the Sagtikos State Parkway around 3 p.m.

Police department activity could be seen in westbound lanes at Exit 45.

New York State Police say they responded to a call for a person with a weapon on the Meadowbrook Parkway.

Troopers were able to catch up with the suspect when a shooting occured.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers on the scene were not injured.

Drivers should seek other routes.

Few other details were released.

