Part of Northern State Parkway shut down on Long Island after police shooting

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- Part of the Northern State Parkway is shut down in both directions following a police shooting.
The incident was reported Wednesday at the Sagtikos State Parkway around 3 p.m.
Police department activity could be seen in westbound lanes at Exit 45.
New York State Police say they responded to a call for a person with a weapon on the Meadowbrook Parkway.
Troopers were able to catch up with the suspect when a shooting occured.
One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Troopers on the scene were not injured.
Drivers should seek other routes.
Few other details were released.
