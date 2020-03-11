Part of Northern State Parkway shut down on Long Island after police shooting

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- Part of the Northern State Parkway is shut down in both directions following a police shooting.The incident was reported Wednesday at the Sagtikos State Parkway around 3 p.m.Police department activity could be seen in westbound lanes at Exit 45.New York State Police say they responded to a call for a person with a weapon on the Meadowbrook Parkway.Troopers were able to catch up with the suspect when a shooting occured.One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.Troopers on the scene were not injured.Drivers should seek other routes.Few other details were released.----------