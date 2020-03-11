COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- Part of the Northern State Parkway is shut down in both directions for a police investigation.
The incident was reported Wednesday at the Sagtikos State Parkway around 3 p.m.
Police department activity could be seen in westbound lanes at Exit 45.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Part of Northern State Parkway shut down on Long Island for police investigation
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News