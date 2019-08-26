Traffic

Partial 7 train suspension causes commuter headaches

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Transit trouble caused a rough start to the workweek for many commuters in New York City.

7 trains are only running into Manhattan from Vernon Blvd Jackson Av, Hunters Point Av, and Court Sq due to a rail being repaired near Queensboro Plaza.

Customers can transfer to an N or W train at Queensboro Plaza for service into Manhattan.

Main St-bound 7 service is ending at Court Sq. Commuters can transfer to an E or M train for continued service.

Long Island Rail Road is accommodating MetroCard holders at no additional charge at Penn Station and Flushing-Main St.

Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtasubway
