Partial 7 train suspension causes commuter headaches

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Transit trouble caused a rough start to the workweek for many commuters in New York City.7 trains are only running into Manhattan from Vernon Blvd Jackson Av, Hunters Point Av, and Court Sq due to a rail being repaired near Queensboro Plaza.Customers can transfer to an N or W train at Queensboro Plaza for service into Manhattan.Main St-bound 7 service is ending at Court Sq. Commuters can transfer to an E or M train for continued service.Long Island Rail Road is accommodating MetroCard holders at no additional charge at Penn Station and Flushing-Main St.