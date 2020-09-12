Traffic

Pay up, NJ! Toll hikes take effect on state's 3 major highways

Higher tolls will fund a $24 billion construction plan that includes $16 billion to widen sections of the turnpike and parkway
NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey drivers should expect to reach for a little extra pocket change when taking the state's major highways starting Sunday.

Beginning September 13, tolls hikes will take effect on three of New Jersey's major highways, including the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway.

Tolls will rise by 36% on the turnpike, meaning the average trip which costs $3.50 would rise to $4.80.

Garden State Parkway tolls will rise by 27%, increasing the cost of an average trip by 30 cents from $1.11.

Atlantic City Expressway tolls will increase an average of 57 cents.

The toll hike was approved by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority back in May, and was signed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

The higher tolls will fund a $24 billion construction plan that includes $16 billion to widen sections of the turnpike and parkway, permanently implement cashless toll payment and replace a bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Construction and labor groups supported the plan, while environmental groups and some motorists criticized it.

