Woman fatally struck by gasoline truck on East Side

It happened on East 37th Street around 6 a.m. Friday.

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 27-year-old woman was fatally struck by a gasoline delivery truck in Manhattan.

It happened around 6 a.m. Friday at East 37th Street and Third Avenue.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Streets were closed on the East Side as the investigation got underway.

The truck driver stayed on the scene after the crash.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. No criminality is suspected.

