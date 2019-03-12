Traffic

Pedestrian fatally struck by truck in Bronx hit-and-run

The victim was found dead at Country Club Road and Mac Donough Place.

By Eyewitness News
PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck, apparently by a truck that did not stop, in the Bronx Tuesday.

The victim was discovered dead at the intersection of Country Club Road and Mac Donough Place in Pelham Bay at around 5:15 a.m.

A truck is believed to have left the scene, but there is no description.

The Bruckner Road exit ramp from Interstate 95 was closed for the investigation.

