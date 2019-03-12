Pedestrian fatally struck by truck in Bronx hit-and-run

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck, apparently by a truck that did not stop, in the Bronx Tuesday.The victim was discovered dead at the intersection of Country Club Road and Mac Donough Place in Pelham Bay at around 5:15 a.m.A truck is believed to have left the scene, but there is no description.The Bruckner Road exit ramp from Interstate 95 was closed for the investigation.----------