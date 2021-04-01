Traffic

Pedestrian struck and killed in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News AM Update

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck in Downtown Brooklyn Thursday morning.

The victim was struck crossing Flatbush Avenue Extension at Gold Street just after 6:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The 67-year-old driver of the Jeep that struck him pulled over after the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Flatbush Avenue remained closed southbound for the investigation.

