Pedestrian struck and killed in Rosedale, Queens

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck while crossing busy Rockaway Boulevard in the Rosedale section of Queens Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian was struck while crossing mid-block, near Brookville Boulevard, at around 3:55 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital

He was struck by a white 2015 Dodge Dart that stayed at the scene.

Rockaway Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Brookville Boulevard and Eastern Road.

