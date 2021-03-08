Fatal pedestrian accident causes delays on New England Thruway (I-95) in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10393003" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance videos shows gunman targeting two men.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A person was struck and killed on I-95, the New England Thruway, in the Bronx early Monday morning.It happened before 6 a.m. near the Hutchinson Parkway exit.There was no immediate word what led to the incident.All southbound lanes were shut down as an investigation got underway.By 6:15 a.m. all lanes except the right lane had reopened.The incident caused delays back to Boston Post Road.Motorists in cars were advised to use the Merritt Parkway/Hutchinson River Parkway as an alternate route.Trucks were advised to use I-287 West to the Major Deegan Expressway.----------