Fatal pedestrian accident causes delays on New England Thruway (I-95) in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A person was struck and killed on I-95, the New England Thruway, in the Bronx early Monday morning.

It happened before 6 a.m. near the Hutchinson Parkway exit.

There was no immediate word what led to the incident.

All southbound lanes were shut down as an investigation got underway.

By 6:15 a.m. all lanes except the right lane had reopened.

The incident caused delays back to Boston Post Road.

Motorists in cars were advised to use the Merritt Parkway/Hutchinson River Parkway as an alternate route.

Trucks were advised to use I-287 West to the Major Deegan Expressway.

