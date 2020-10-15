Person struck and killed by NJ Transit train in Hazlet

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the train stopped at a crossing. Train crews and first responders were on the scene.
There was no immediate word what led to the incident.
NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier bus.
North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended in both directions due to a pedestrian fatality near Hazlet. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier bus.— North Jersey Coast Line (@NJTRANSIT_NJCL) October 15, 2020
This breaking news. Stay with abc7ny for updates.
