Person struck and killed by NJ Transit train in Hazlet

HAZLET, New Jersey (WABC) -- North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended in both directions after a person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train near Hazlet.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the train stopped at a crossing. Train crews and first responders were on the scene.

There was no immediate word what led to the incident.

NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier bus.



This breaking news. Stay with abc7ny for updates.

