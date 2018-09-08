MARIO CUOMO TAPPAN ZEE BRIDGE

Piece of old Tappan Zee destabilizes, delays opening of Cuomo Bridge

NYACK, New York --
Saturday's planned opening of the second span of the new Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River was delayed after a piece of the bridge it is replacing became destabilized and threatened to fall, officials said.

Matthew Driscoll, the executive director of the New York State Thruway Authority, said "a potentially dangerous situation" developed Friday when a piece of the old Tappan Zee Bridge became destabilized during the process of being disassembled.

He said the opening of the eastbound span of the new bridge, named after former New York governor Mario Cuomo, would be delayed "out of an abundance of caution."

The issue arose hours after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the late former governor's son, held a grand opening ceremony for the new bridge span. Joined by onetime Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Cuomo said Friday that the new bridge "shows the world that we're capable of dreaming big and delivering results for the people of this state."

Cuomo's rivals suggested that he had opened the new span prematurely to garner positive coverage ahead of Thursday's primary election.

"A ribbon-cutting ceremony should not have been held if the bridge span was not yet safe," Cuomo's primary opponent, actress Cynthia Nixon, said in a statement Saturday. "There are real, reasonable questions about whether this bridge span opening was accelerated to aid the governor's campaign."

Republican Marc Molinaro, who will face the Democratic primary winner in the November general election, said, "It's now clearer than ever that the bridge was opened to meet Governor Cuomo's political timetable without regard to public safety."

Speaking to reporters at a Labor Day parade in Manhattan, Cuomo said the bridge opening was delayed for fear that the unstable piece of the Tappan Zee Bridge could fall and hit the new bridge.

"We want to move the traffic over as quickly as possible," Cuomo said. "The new bridge is ready."

The nearly $4 billion Cuomo bridge links Westchester and Rockland counties 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City. The old Tappan Zee Bridge, which opened in 1955, is in the process of being demolished.

The first span of new bridge opened last year and currently carries Interstate 87's eastbound and westbound traffic. Eastbound traffic was to be fully shifted to the second span Saturday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmario cuomo tappan zee bridgeNyackWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MARIO CUOMO TAPPAN ZEE BRIDGE
Hillary Clinton attends opening of Mario Cuomo Bridge span
2nd span of Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge set to open Saturday
Parts of old Tappan Zee Bridge to be used for marine habitat
Overturned tractor-trailer snarls commute on Cuomo Bridge
More mario cuomo tappan zee bridge
TRAFFIC
NJ Transit, Amtrak services delayed in and out of Penn Station
Lack of air conditioning on the 1 train leaves riders boiling mad
Report: LIRR has worst on time performance in 19 years
Brush fire in NJ causes delays for commuters at Penn Station
More Traffic
Top Stories
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into fight
Subway stop reopens at WTC for 1st time since 9/11
Florence Update: Storm continues to threaten East Coast
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
2 con artists scam $37,000 from elderly woman in NYC
Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease
NJ Transit, Amtrak services delayed in and out of Penn Station
EXCLUSIVE: Vacant lot across from daycare filled with used condoms, trash
Show More
Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26, family says
Man wanted for attempted rape turns himself into police
Bronx shooting, wrong-way chase ends in 2-car crash
Paul McCartney plays private pop-up concert at Grand Central Terminal
Woman blows off fingers after mistaking dynamite for candle
More News