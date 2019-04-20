PLAN AHEAD: What to know before L train project begins

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting this upcoming Friday, thousands of people commuting on the L train are likely going to have to plan ahead.
MTA officials say the plan they have come up with now is much better than the first one where they were going to shut down the entire line for a year and a half to make repairs that were sustained during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
"The project is going to be shorter, it will allow service to continue, it will be lest clostly and from every perspective will be a better project," said MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye.
With that said, MTA officials say there are a few things that commuters need to know about.
- L train service will continue as normal from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays
- Trains run every 20 minutes overnight and on weekends when the work is being done.
Officials also suggest buses may be a more reliable and faster option. They say to plan ahead to avoid long wait times and crowds on the platforms.
