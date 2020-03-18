Traffic

Police investigate fatal crash in Bergen County, NJ

FAIRVIEW, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fairview, Bergen County.

It happened early Wednesday morning on Broad Avenue between Fairview Avenue and 91st Street.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple first responders on the scene and extensive damage to one vehicle.

There was no immediate word what led to the crash.

Fairview Police advised motorists to avoid southbound Broad Avenue near Fairview Avenue until 9 a.m. as the investigation continued.

----------
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseybergen countynew jerseyfatal crashtraffic accident
