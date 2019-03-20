Traffic

Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Taco sauce saves man from being hit. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2019.

The need for hot sauce may have saved a man's life in Florida.

It happened at a Taco Bell in Winter Haven around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a 77-year-old man was getting ready to leave his parking spot.

The man said he placed the car in reverse and then into drive.

The car jumped the curb and crashed into the Taco Bell.

Police said a customer had been at the exact spot of the crash, but had just walked away to get more taco sauce.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the building sustained significant damage.

Earlier this month, Taco Bell offered free food for a year to a man who survived for five days in the central Oregon snow by eating taco sauce packets.

EMBED More News Videos

Taco Bell gives year of free food to man who survived on fire sauce.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
traffictaco bellus worldaccidentcrash
TOP STORIES
9 people hurt in Ridgewood, Queens fire
Fire breaks out in bakery on East Side, 6 people hurt
Free ice cream and other deals to celebrate spring
AccuWeather: Spring arrives this evening
Governor, NYPD propose banning sex predators from subway
First drug treatment for postpartum depression
Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million for next drawing
Show More
Generators running after power after outage at Queens complex
Video: Man fires shots into parked Jeep in Brooklyn
Wayward cow corralled on NYC highway rescued by sanctuary
Fake wall used to catch pro-Trump graffiti artist in subway
2 dead after car crashes through railing, plunges into water
More TOP STORIES News