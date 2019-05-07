Traffic

Man ticketed for using phony passenger in HOV lane in Dix Hills

(Photo from Suffolk County Police)

By Eyewitness News
DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say a man tried to get away with using a phony passenger to drive in an HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway Monday.

According tu Suffolk County Police, Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Spina was traveling near exit 51 at about 4 p.m. when he became suspicious of the front seat passenger in a 2002 Saturn sedan in the HOV lane.

Officer Spina pulled over the vehicle.

He noticed that the driver, 34-year-old James Britt of Centereach, had placed a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, sunglasses, hat and jeans into the front passenger seat along with water bottles, in an attempt to resemble a person.

Britt was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violations.

Similar cases have happened from time to time on the L.I.E. and elsewhere, with police saying drivers deployed phony passengers ranging from mannequins to teddy bears.

In September 2016, a Seattle-area driver was even ticketed for carpooling with a cardboard cutout of then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump .

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsuffolk countydix hillsdriverlong island expressway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stars hit the Met Gala red carpet to celebrate 'camp' theme
6 female correction officers charged with illegal strip searches
Sunscreen chemicals seep into your bloodstream in 1 day: FDA
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Ron Darling, Mets great, announces he has thyroid cancer
3-year-old dies in burning car in Queens; father in custody
Warning of possible hepatitis exposure at NY restaurant
Show More
Teens burned in alleged acid attack during Manhattan party
14-year-old Sports Illustrated star killed at house party
Woman gave boyfriend Drano to put him in 'eternal sleep'
Woman raped, family terrorized in Queens home invasion
AccuWeather: Warm on Tuesday, but a thunderstorm threat
More TOP STORIES News