Police use vehicles to stop SUV after driver has medical episode on GSP in New Jersey

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey State Police troopers used their vehicles to stop an SUV on the Garden State Parkway after the driver suffered an apparent medical episode behind the wheel Thursday.It happened in the northbound lanes near milemarker 138 in Cranford.Authorities say the troopers spotted the man driving erratically and followed him.They then used their patrol SUVS to surround the vehicle and slow it to a stop by milemarker 147 in East Orange.They determined the man needed medical assistance and took him to the hospital.It is believed he is diabetic.His vehicle was towed by troopers, who are based at the Bloomfield barracks.