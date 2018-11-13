Poorly rated Uber drivers can take training course to improve

Uber riders might have ratings, but Uber drivers' ratings determine their standing with the company.When too many customers complain about a driver's performance, their rating drops and the company wait-lists them or even deactivates them.One way to get reinstated is to take a class, like the Uber 5-Star Class taught by the Independent Drivers Guild -- a union for drivers. As man as 200 drivers take the class each month.The day-long class teaches drivers proper etiquette. This can include basics like: remembering to shower before starting a shift; keeping the car clean, offering the customer a choice of music, taking the best and quickest route and even opening the door for a customer.Most Uber drivers are immigrants and may not be used to the rules of the road in New York City. And many of them invest a lot of money in the cars they drive for Uber.If they can't get reinstated, many say they can't make a living.IDG offers the classes for free but hopes drivers join the union to help strengthen their position.----------