Portions of Montauk, Babylon branch LIRR service disrupted

MONTAUK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two incidents caused suspensions and delays on the Long Island Rail Road for commuters on Thursday morning.Montauk Branch service is now restored in both directions between Speonk and Babylon after an overheight vehicle struck an LIRR bridge east of Mastic-Shirley.Customers should expect delays of 20-30 minutes in both directions as crews operate at reduced speeds through the affected area.Babylon Branch service also remains suspended in both directions between Babylon and Rockville Centre after a person was struck by a train west of Rockville Centre.Customers onboard the 3:10AM train from Penn due Babylon at 4:20AM have completed evacuation to a rescue train. The LIRR says they are awaiting the arrival of the medical examiner in Rockville Centre.The LIRR suggests utilizing alternate branches if possible, such as the Ronkonkoma, Huntington/Port Jefferson, Hempstead, or Long Beach branches.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.----------