Possible fuel leak prompts plane evacuation at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A possible fuel leak prompted a plane evacuation at Newark Airport Friday morning.United Airlines Flight 2251 was preparing for departure at Newark Airport when the pilot pulled off the taxiway and was directed to a remote section of the airport.The flight was supposed to depart at 9:56 a.m., destined for Mexico City.Emergency crews are en route. Port Authority has buses lined up, so passengers can disembark.The plane may be leaking fuel, but the reason for the evacuation is unclear.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.