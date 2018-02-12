TRAFFIC

Pothole season taking its toll on New York area roads, drivers

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the New York area pothole problem.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A large pothole caused major delays Monday for drivers on the FDR Drive heading to the George Washington Bridge.

And it is one of many turning up around the Tri-State area during the winter weather.

Along the Major Deegan Expressway this time of year, hubcaps fly like Frisbees and wind up on the road, the ghosts of potholes past.

Right after NewsCopter 7 saw one little pothole near Fordham Road, a Department of Transportation crew came by and put blacktop over it, but not before it devoured tires, including Marie Inserra's.

"I was driving in the left lane, and I didn't see this thing until it was too late, it was about a foot and half or more wide. I went right into it and my tire flattened," she said.

Marie called 911 to tell them about the danger and they said they would get to it.

"I believe she said 30 days, so this is not a 30 day event, this has to be dealt with immediately," said Marie.

Not everyone of course is so upset about the return of pothole season. It's been great for business at the Capusano Tire Shop, which gets lots of business from the traffic on the crater-filled Deegan. They were working overtime Monday night.

In a statement, the DOT said "DOT works year-round to repair potholes, with a primary focus on winter. Our average response time is 1.5 days."

It is not a number that much impressed Marie Inserra.

"Not a good end to the day," she said.

If you see a pothole that needs to be fixed, you can report it to Eyewitness News.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficpotholesNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News