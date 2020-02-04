Power outage causes delays for NJ Transit, Amtrak customers out of Penn Station in NYC

Rail service in and out of New York continues to be subject to significant delays. Midtown Direct service is diverted to Hoboken Terminal. Rail tickets/passes are being cross-honored by @PATHTrain at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd St., @NJTRANSIT_NBUS, and private carriers. https://t.co/lKliq1CwcN — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) February 4, 2020

When Penn Station announces single tracking during the Manhattan rush-hour commute. Team bridge and tunnel is here for blood. Get us back to NJ!! 🙏🏻 @NJTRANSIT @NJGov #njcommute pic.twitter.com/sddbQ0wVSk — Maggie Rogers (@magthenomad) February 3, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Both New Jersey Transit and Amtrak customers experienced major delays as commuters tried to get home on Monday evening.New Jersey Transit initially said the issue stemmed from a disabled train in one of the Hudson River tunnels.Amtrak said power was lost on the tracks outside of Penn Station around 4:30 p.m. and they are actively investigating the cause of the outage.Amtrak said power was restored by 9:30 p.m., but passengers should expect residual delays.NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street.----------