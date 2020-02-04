Traffic

Power outage causes delays for NJ Transit, Amtrak customers out of Penn Station in NYC

(Josh Stermberb)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Both New Jersey Transit and Amtrak customers experienced major delays as commuters tried to get home on Monday evening.

New Jersey Transit initially said the issue stemmed from a disabled train in one of the Hudson River tunnels.

Amtrak said power was lost on the tracks outside of Penn Station around 4:30 p.m. and they are actively investigating the cause of the outage.


Amtrak said power was restored by 9:30 p.m., but passengers should expect residual delays.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street.





