Power outage derails commute for NJ Transit, Amtrak customers out of Penn Station in NYC

When Penn Station announces single tracking during the Manhattan rush-hour commute. Team bridge and tunnel is here for blood. Get us back to NJ!! 🙏🏻 @NJTRANSIT @NJGov #njcommute pic.twitter.com/sddbQ0wVSk — Maggie Rogers (@magthenomad) February 3, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Both New Jersey Transit and Amtrak customers experienced major delays as commuters tried to get home on Monday evening.Amtrak said power was lost on the tracks outside of Penn Station around 4:30 p.m. and they are actively investigating the cause of the outage.New Jersey Transit said two NJ Transit trains were disabled, in two separate instances, while heading into Penn Station because of the overhead wire issues.Amtrak said power was restored by 9:30 p.m., but passengers were warned to expect residual delays.Service was not anticipated to be affected in the morning.NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street.----------