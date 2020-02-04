Traffic

Power outage derails commute for NJ Transit, Amtrak customers out of Penn Station in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Both New Jersey Transit and Amtrak customers experienced major delays as commuters tried to get home on Monday evening.

Amtrak said power was lost on the tracks outside of Penn Station around 4:30 p.m. and they are actively investigating the cause of the outage.

New Jersey Transit said two NJ Transit trains were disabled, in two separate instances, while heading into Penn Station because of the overhead wire issues.

Amtrak said power was restored by 9:30 p.m., but passengers were warned to expect residual delays.

Service was not anticipated to be affected in the morning.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street.







----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymanhattanmidtownamtrakpenn stationnjtransit
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Princeton, Cornell students in isolation amid coronavirus scare
Iowa Caucus 2020: Dems blame 'quality checks' on late results
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Search on for group who robbed, attacked food deliverymen
Woman celebrating birthday slashed during fight at Airbnb: Sources
Mother, 3-year-old child struck by car on Staten Island
1 killed, 5 injured when vehicle hits high school students
Show More
School plagued by health concerns could eventually reopen: Official
The Countdown: What the Iowa caucuses mean for 2020 race
Funeral held for dad killed in double fatal I-287 crash
Health department: 3 in NYC being tested for coronavirus
NYC teen shot by 2 men who knocked on, kicked his door at 5 a.m.
More TOP STORIES News