Public hearing on Staten Island Monday night to discuss possible toll and fare hikes

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A public hearing will be held on Staten Island Monday night to talk about a possible Port Authority toll and fare increase.

The hearing will be held at the College of Staten Island at 7 p.m.

Under the proposal, cash tolls on the Port Authority's four bridges and two tunnels would go up $1 to $16.

Port Authority officials say the need for an increase is due to inflation.

The proposal includes:

--Increasing tolls by $1 at the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Outerbridge Crossing, Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, from $15 to $16
--Increasing Air Train fee from $5 to $7.75

--E-ZPass peak discount to be reduced from $2.50 to $2.25, off-peak discount to be reduced from $4.50 to $4.25
--PATH base fare will remain $2.75, but multi-trip discount to be reduced
--Adding a $4 per ride "ground access fee" for airport pickups in taxis and app-based for-hire vehicles, as well as a $4 drop off tax only for Uber/Lyft.

The board could vote on the proposal as early as November, after a series of public hearings are held.

