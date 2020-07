NJ Transit, Amtrak lines between New York, Newark resumes after stuck portal bridge

EMBED >More News Videos The new bridge will speed up train service along the northeast corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit and Amtrak lines between Penn Station New York and Newark Penn Station have resumed after being suspended in both directions due to the Portal Bridge stuck in an open position.Officials say the bridge failed to close properly around 9:50 a.m.NJ Transit said rail service in and out of Penn Station New York has resumed and is subject to up to 45-minute delays. Midtown Direct service has resumed in and out of Penn Station New York.Plagued by delays, a renovation of the 110-year-old structure will be fully funded by the federal government Officials say the project is nearly $2 billion.The new bridge will speed up train service along the northeast corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C.----------