Reduced service this week on Roosevelt Island Tram due to maintenance

Scheduled maintenance will take place reducing the service provided by the Roosevelt Island Tram.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There's an alert for commuters who rely on the Roosevelt Island Tram.

It's reducing service this week for maintenance.

Just one car will run from now through Saturday as the tram undergoes inspection and routine service.

There will be shuttle bus service during the morning and evening commutes to help keep down overcrowding.

The Red Bus shuttle will run every 30 minutes during rush hour.

