Report: 1 out of 3 New York City subway stations have 'serious structural deficiencies'

FILE - In this May 4, 2016 file photo, commuters crowd a Grand Central subway station platform in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One-third of New York City subways stations have serious structural deficiencies, according to a report released by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Every five years, officials rate the conditions of all 472 stations by looking at structural components, like stairs, platforms, and ventilators, and architectural components, like tiles, lighting, walls, and ceilings.

One of the most significant concerns is the state of subway platform edges, two-thirds of which were worn or damaged.

The report stated that 158, or around one-third, of all stations had serious structural deficiencies. This is an improvement from the last survey, which reported 188.

Out of all the stations, only 31 had no deficiencies.

This report comes months after debris falling from subway platforms in Queens nearly caused serious injuries.

"The rising number of potentially hazardous worn or damaged platform edges is particularly troubling," DiNapoli said in a statement.

Over the past 37 years, 287 stations have been renovated and countless others have had components repaired, at a cost of more than $6 billion.

