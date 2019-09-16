Residents say crash in Dumbo, Brooklyn symptom of bigger issue

DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A tractor trailer smashed into a parked car in Brooklyn Monday morning, punching a deep hole in its side.Witnesses say the driver of the truck was trying to navigate through a narrow residential street in Dumbo, turning off Front Street onto Washington."I heard this loud crunch noise and a big 16 wheeler coming through here and dragging this Audi out," said Logan Rollins."You start to hear the crush of the side of car," said eyewitness Chris Saenz. "It's like, 'Oh, he's actually stuck there!'"No one was hurt. But people who saw it say it took two hours to untangle the mess.The damaged car's owner owns the neighborhood hardware store. She declined an interview.But others told us it's not the first time a crash like this has happened here."This is second or third time this has happened since I can think of, and I've been here a year," said Logan Rollins.Compounding the issue in this congested neighborhood are construction projects nearby.We spotted a large concrete truck trying to squeeze by just one block away from a sign warning trucks not to turn right because of construction.It appears to be an unavoidable situation in a crowded neighborhood clearly not designed for large vehicles.----------