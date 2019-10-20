WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Traffic
Residents push for Queens Boulevard redesign to be finsihed
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
traffic
queens
new york city
safety
traffic
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sought in criminal sexual contact with resident in Rutgers dorm
Man found dead in NJ identified, death ruled homicide
Nicaragua hosts trial in killing of SUNY student from Long Island
Yankees eliminated after 6-4 loss to Astros in Game 6 of ALCS
Aaron Judge labels Yankees' season 'a failure' after ALCS loss to Astros
House explodes causing several others to catch fire, evacuations
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
Show More
Police: NJ officer killed man advancing with 'bladed object'
Mysterious Death: 2 arrested after woman's body found wrapped in blanket
Controlled explosions topple damaged cranes at hotel site: VIDEO
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise money, awareness
AccuWeather: Sunny Monday
More TOP STORIES News