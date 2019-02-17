MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) --A correction officer gravely hurt in a crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway has died from his injuries.
22-year-old Richard Lue passed away Saturday after being hurt in the multi-car crash early Monday morning.
Officials say Lue was just beginning his career at Rikers Island.
A 28-year-old man from upstate New York, Jaquan Cesar, was also killed in the crash as he was trying to help people injured.
At least three other vehicles careened into a previous two-car crash on the Cross Bronx.
The roadway was shut down for up to eight hours as police investigated the cause of the accident.
