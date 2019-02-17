TRAFFIC

Rikers correction officer dies after crash on Cross Bronx Expressway

A correction officer has died following this week's crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway. (Citizen App)

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) --
A correction officer gravely hurt in a crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway has died from his injuries.

22-year-old Richard Lue passed away Saturday after being hurt in the multi-car crash early Monday morning.

Officials say Lue was just beginning his career at Rikers Island.

A 28-year-old man from upstate New York, Jaquan Cesar, was also killed in the crash as he was trying to help people injured.

At least three other vehicles careened into a previous two-car crash on the Cross Bronx.

The roadway was shut down for up to eight hours as police investigated the cause of the accident.

