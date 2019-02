A correction officer gravely hurt in a crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway has died from his injuries.22-year-old Richard Lue passed away Saturday after being hurt in the multi-car crash early Monday morning.Officials say Lue was just beginning his career at Rikers Island.A 28-year-old man from upstate New York, Jaquan Cesar, was also killed in the crash as he was trying to help people injured.At least three other vehicles careened into a previous two-car crash on the Cross Bronx.The roadway was shut down for up to eight hours as police investigated the cause of the accident.----------