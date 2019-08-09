Traffic

Ring camera captures out of control truck careening toward Texas body shop

SPICEWOOD, Texas -- A scary scene played out in rural Texas as an out of control truck careened toward a local business.

Video from a nearby Ring camera captured the moment on August 6 when the truck left the road, bounced into the air and crashed into a parked truck in Spicewood.

A worker at Jim's Marine and Auto Service was lying on the ground, mere feet from where it happened, but ran to safety when he heard the first crash.

The driver survived the incident, but there was no word on why he lost control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictexasu.s. & worldaccidentcaught on cameracrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drivers deal with LaGuardia gridlock; more possible this weekend
19-year-old hit by lightning during storm in New Jersey
Mom arrested in 2017 deaths of 2-year-old girl, 3-year-old brother
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on how to beat President Trump
AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead
NJ officer wounded in shootout that killed 20-year-old man, gunman
77-year-old woman struck, killed by taxi in Manhattan
Show More
NYPD officer suspended after arrest on child porn charges
Trump heads to Hamptons Friday for controversial fundraiser
Police: Group robbed victims lured by girl on Snapchat in Bronx
Video shows vicious attack in California stabbing spree
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
More TOP STORIES News